Vaani set for US tour

Vaani Kapoor will be on her first ever three-city US tour, making people groove to her moves on her super-hit songs during the holiday season. The actress will be seen performing at sought-after venues in Dallas, Atlanta and New Jersey to her chartbusters like Fitoor from Shamshera, Ghungroo from WAR, Nashe Si Chad Gayi from Befikre, Sakhiyan from Bell Bottom and others. Vaani says, “As an actor, one always looks forward to such tours because I have been fascinated by how some of the biggest stars of our country have enthralled audiences at packed venues in several cities. The Hindi film industry is loved by people across the globe.” — TMS
