Vaibhav Tatwawadi shoots for a film in London

After receiving much appreciation for his role in the family drama series Nirmal Pathak Ki Ghar Wapsi, Vaibhav Tatwawadi is all set to be part of a film that is being extensively shot in London. It navigates around the life of a financial consultant and his love story. Tatwawadi, who has nailed the romantic roles he has played on screen so far, is quite excited to experiment within his favourite genre once more.

He says, “Romance happens to be my favourite genre and I’m always eager to play romantic characters on screen. The film explores the love life of a financial consultant and is a very realistic story, which I’m sure many people will connect with. Shooting in London has been a surreal experience. The scenic beauty and the breath-taking views add to the whole experience.”