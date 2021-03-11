Vaibhav Tatwawadi shoots for a film in London

After receiving much appreciation for his role in the family drama series Nirmal Pathak Ki Ghar Wapsi, Vaibhav Tatwawadi is all set to be part of a film that is being extensively shot in London. It navigates around the life of a financial consultant and his love story. Tatwawadi, who has nailed the romantic roles he has played on screen so far, is quite excited to experiment within his favourite genre once more.
He says, “Romance happens to be my favourite genre and I’m always eager to play romantic characters on screen. The film explores the love life of a financial consultant and is a very realistic story, which I’m sure many people will connect with. Shooting in London has been a surreal experience. The scenic beauty and the breath-taking views add to the whole experience.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences
Resignation sent to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for final a...
4 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down
The attack comes days ahead of the celebration of the 75th I...
China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar's brother
Abdul Rauf Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, was sanctioned b...
Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
'Health and education have never been called freebies,' she ...