DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Lifestyle / Val Kilmer, the Top Gun and Batman Forever star, passes away at 65

Val Kilmer, the Top Gun and Batman Forever star, passes away at 65

Val Kilmer, the brooding, versatile actor who played fan-favourite Iceman in Top Gun, donned a voluminous cape as Batman in Batman Forever and portrayed Jim Morrison in The Doors, has died. He was 65. Val died from pneumonia. He had...
article_Author
AP
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:47 AM Apr 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Val Kilmer, the brooding, versatile actor who played fan-favourite Iceman in Top Gun, donned a voluminous cape as Batman in Batman Forever and portrayed Jim Morrison in The Doors, has died. He was 65. Val died from pneumonia. He had recovered after a 2014 throat cancer diagnosis that required two tracheotomies. His break came in 1984’s spy spoof Top Secret, followed by the comedy Real Genius in 1985. Kilmer would later show his comedy chops again in films like MacGruber and Kiss Kiss Bang Bang.

His movie career hit its zenith in the early 1990s as he made a name for himself as a dashing leading man, starring alongside Kurt Russell and Bill Paxton in 1993’s Tombstone, as Elvis’ ghost in True Romance and as a bank-robbing demolition expert in Michael Mann’s 1995 film Heat with Al Pacino and Robert De Niro. One of his more iconic roles — hotshot pilot Tom ‘Iceman’ Kazansky opposite Tom Cruise — almost didn’t happen. Kilmer was courted by director Tony Scott for Top Gun, but initially balked. “I didn’t want the part. I didn’t care about the film. The story didn’t interest me,” he wrote in his memoir. He agreed after being promised that his role would improve from the initial script. He would reprise the role in the film’s 2022 sequel, Top Gun: Maverick.

One career low was playing Batman in Joel Schumacher’s goofy, garish Batman Forever with Nicole Kidman and opposite Chris O’Donnell’s Robin — before George Clooney took up the mantle for 1997’s Batman & Robin and after Michael Keaton played the Dark Knight in 1989’s Batman and 1992’s Batman Returns.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper