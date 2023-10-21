In the upcoming episodes, Atharva’s seemingly successful plan takes a disastrous turn in Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey. After a surprising Rs 20 lakh find their way into his account, Atharva is on cloud nine, but it is short-lived. Desperate to keep the situation hidden from his family, he unknowingly becomes involved in a money laundering scandal, leading to a visit from the police at the Wagle’s doorstep.

Sumeet Raghavan, who essays the role of Rajesh Wagle, said, “The current storyline in Wagle Ki Duniya mirrors real-world situations where the younger generation sometimes takes risks that are beyond their understanding. Atharva, in his eagerness to help the family, triggers a chain of events that puts us all in a difficult situation. The way the story unfolds is a valuable lesson, and I hope viewers take away the idea that even the best intentions can have unforeseen repercussions.”