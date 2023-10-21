In the upcoming episodes, Atharva’s seemingly successful plan takes a disastrous turn in Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey. After a surprising Rs 20 lakh find their way into his account, Atharva is on cloud nine, but it is short-lived. Desperate to keep the situation hidden from his family, he unknowingly becomes involved in a money laundering scandal, leading to a visit from the police at the Wagle’s doorstep.
Sumeet Raghavan, who essays the role of Rajesh Wagle, said, “The current storyline in Wagle Ki Duniya mirrors real-world situations where the younger generation sometimes takes risks that are beyond their understanding. Atharva, in his eagerness to help the family, triggers a chain of events that puts us all in a difficult situation. The way the story unfolds is a valuable lesson, and I hope viewers take away the idea that even the best intentions can have unforeseen repercussions.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Scores killed in attack on Gaza church; Yemen fires missiles
Israel orders evacuation of largest town near Lebanon
Punjab to move Supreme Court on Governor’s objections
Vidhan Sabha adjourns sine die; CM for longer session in Nov...