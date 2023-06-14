Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer film takes direct-to-digital route

—IANS

The upcoming film Bawaal, headlined by Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, will be directly released on the OTT. The film, which is set against the backdrop of the World War II, has been directed by Nitesh Tiwari, who is known for Dangal.

The film will be released in October on Prime Video and an official announcement shall be made soon. The source said, “Sajid Nadiadwala (producer) got into conversation with his actors, Varun and Janhvi, and it’s only after having all been on the same page did he take this call. The entire team believes that Bawaal will win over the audience’s love on OTT”.

The source further mentioned, “The film is poetry in motion and is expected to reach out to an even wider audience base on digital medium, which might not have been possible with theatrical release. The idea is to go global with Bawaal and Amazon is the perfect partner for that reach.”