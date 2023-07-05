Varun Kasturia, who acted in Main Hoon Aprajita, talks about his journey so far

What influenced you to pursue a career as an actor?

I always wanted to be an actor but wasn’t able to leave my comfort zone until I was bold enough to leave my job to start something new.

Which type of characters do you feel you are suited for?

There’s no particular type that I prefer; I’ll try out different characters and train for the ones that I am weak at.

How do you rehearse a scene if the other actors you need to interact with in the scene are not available?

In that case, I memorise their dialogues and read them out in my mind when they are supposed to speak.

How do you maintain confidentiality about plot twists and other developments in TV productions before they air?

I try to answer in a diplomatic way that maintains confidentiality and also answers the question.

What steps do you take to fully understand the importance of your character to the story?

I ask for a brief description of my character before auditioning for it. I ask myself questions about the character and try to build it according to the brief.

Who do you consider to be your role model, whose career would you like to emulate, and why?

I would like to emulate the career of Timothée Chalamet since his choice of projects is amazing.

What is the mantra of success?

The mantra of success is to focus on yourself. Trust yourself and keep working.

If you weren’t an actor, what would you be up to right now?

If I wasn’t an actor, then I would be a struggling actor. For, I can’t do anything that I don’t like.

Have you progressed in your acting career as you expected?

I think I’m going according to plan. This is what I expected, and I know what I’m going to do next.

How was your first experience in the industry?

I started with nothing, as I didn’t even know how to make an introduction video until someone taught me to. I just had a dream and knew that I had to reach a particular point.