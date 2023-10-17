Vashu Jain wins Roadies -- Karm Ya Kaand

IANS

Rhea Charaborty has beaten fellow gang leaders Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati as her gang member Vashu Jain lifted the trophy and took home Rs 5 lakh after winning the youth-based reality show MTV Roadies — Karm Ya Kaand.

During his auditions, the Chhatisgarh champion blew the gang leaders’ minds with his exceptional physical strength and resilience, evoking an intense bidding war. Belonging to Rhea’s gang, Vashu took home the title, defeating finalists Prakram Dandona and Siwet Tomar. Vashu said, “It has been one of the best feelings. MTV Roadies — Karm Ya Kaand has been instrumental in changing my outlook towards life. I couldn’t have done it without the unwavering support of my Gang Leader Rhea ma’am and Sonu sir.

“Also, a big thanks to Prince sir for putting his trust in me right from the beginning. Karm and Kaand, we embraced it all, and we emerged as champions!”

The grand finale was shot at the scenic town of Kaza and served as the backdrop for this epic showdown.

On Vashu’s win, Rhea said, “Vashu has been an excellent performer in whatever task he aimed at.”