Vatsal Sheth talks about celebrating his first birthday as a father

Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta recently welcomed a baby boy. The actor is currently working on multiple projects and has taken some time out to spend it with his newborn.

Vatsal says, “It’s my first birthday as a father, and that’s what makes it special. I feel blessed that I get to celebrate it with my loved ones and my little one. It’s one of the most incredible feelings ever.”

On the professional front, Vatsal recently wrapped his debut film in Gujarati cinema. The actor also has some other projects lined up in the pipeline for him.