Known for his negative roles, veteran actor Manish Khanna will soon be making his entry in Pushpa Impossible. He will essay the role of the opposition lawyer, hailing from Delhi. With a towering presence and a voice that commands attention, Somnath strikes fear in the hearts of his opponents the moment he steps into the courtroom.

Manish Khanna, who will be essaying the character of Somnath Suryavanshi, says, “I am excited to be a part of Pushpa Impossible. My character Somnath is a very interesting one. He has a sharp tongue and doesn’t shy away from a snide remark. It’s an out-and-out negative character and also very intimidating.”