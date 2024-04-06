Known for his negative roles, veteran actor Manish Khanna will soon be making his entry in Pushpa Impossible. He will essay the role of the opposition lawyer, hailing from Delhi. With a towering presence and a voice that commands attention, Somnath strikes fear in the hearts of his opponents the moment he steps into the courtroom.
Manish Khanna, who will be essaying the character of Somnath Suryavanshi, says, “I am excited to be a part of Pushpa Impossible. My character Somnath is a very interesting one. He has a sharp tongue and doesn’t shy away from a snide remark. It’s an out-and-out negative character and also very intimidating.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US on high alert for Iran threat in region after Israeli strike in Syria
Iran has said it reserves the right 'to take a decisive resp...
China carving out 175 more villages across Arunachal
Already has 628 such ‘prosperous settlements’ near LAC
Indian student dies in US state of Ohio
Since the beginning of 2024, there have been at least half a...
Permission for poll programmes in Haryana denied with abusive language in reply: AAP
AAP leaders said they had applied for the permission for the...