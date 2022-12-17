Vicky Kaushal in new role

Vicky Kaushal will be starring in a new movie by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and streaming service Prime Video, which is scheduled to release theatrically on July 28. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the yet-to-be-titled movie also stars Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. IANS
