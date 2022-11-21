Vicky Kaushal spills the beans on his childhood crush, Madhuri Dixit Nene

Colors’ Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is inching one step closer to the finale. The latest semi-finale weekend welcomed the stars of Govinda Mera Naam—Vicky Kaushal, and Bhumi Pednekar. It was delightful to watch when Vicky confessed about his childhood crush, Madhuri Dixit Nene.
While talking to the host Maniesh Paul, Vicky said, “Since my childhood, I have had a crush only on one person. And that person is none other than Madhuri. I just don’t want to miss this opportunity to dance with her.”
He requested Madhuri to share the stage with him. Both of them grooved to the song Are Re Are and the fanboy, Vicky Kaushal, couldn’t stop blushing.
