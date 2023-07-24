Vicky Kaushal spotted leaving for the gym as rain lashed Mumbai

Vicky Kaushal was spotted leaving for the gym on Sunday morning as rain lashed Mumbai. The Sam Bahadur actor took to Instagram stories to share a video as he headed out for a drive in his uber-cool avatar.
The actor looked undeniably stylish with his ruffled hair, sunglasses, and a white shirt that he paired with denim jeans. “Nothing like a morning drive on a rainy Sunday,” he captioned it.
Meanwhile, on the acting front, Vicky has recently wrapped up shooting for a romantic-comedy film which also stars Tripti Dimri.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parallel notices, parallel protests: BJP, Congress spar in Parliament over crimes against women
The Opposition has been demanding a stand-alone discussion o...
Rumours of fire in Lucknow-Chandigarh Sadbhawana Express create panic; passengers cross bridge on foot
The train stands at the bridge for nearly half-an-hour
Woman IAF officer, who was attacked by mess worker in Punjab's Pathankot, dies
On July 17, the IAF officer sustained critical injuries afte...
Indian student dies after being assaulted during carjacking in Canada
Gurvinder Nath was delivering pizza at around 2.10 am on Jul...