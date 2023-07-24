Vicky Kaushal spotted leaving for the gym as rain lashed Mumbai

ANI

Vicky Kaushal was spotted leaving for the gym on Sunday morning as rain lashed Mumbai. The Sam Bahadur actor took to Instagram stories to share a video as he headed out for a drive in his uber-cool avatar.

The actor looked undeniably stylish with his ruffled hair, sunglasses, and a white shirt that he paired with denim jeans. “Nothing like a morning drive on a rainy Sunday,” he captioned it.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Vicky has recently wrapped up shooting for a romantic-comedy film which also stars Tripti Dimri.

