Vicky Kaushal trips as he grooves to Katrina's Sheila Ki Jawani with Rakhi Sawant at IIFA 2023

ANI

Vicky Kaushal hosted the 23rd edition of the IIFA Awards with Abhishek Bachchan in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Several inside photos and videos of Vicky and Abhishek from the IIFA are surfacing on social media. A clip has been doing the rounds on the internet, wherein the Bigg Boss contestant Rakhi Sawant accidentally bumped into actor Vicky Kaushal and the latter almost tripped.

The clip begins with Rakhi, Sara Ali Khan and Vicky dancing to the tune Chikni Chameli from Agneepath. However, seconds into their performance, the Raazi actor said, “Let’s dance on Sheila Ki Jawani.” The trio then started dancing to Katrina’s hit item number.

However, Rakhi accidentally bumped into the Sanju actor, causing him to lose his balance. Soon after watching the trio’s impromptu performance at the award function, users swamped the comments’ section and dropped laughing emoticons.

The prestigious IIFA Awards 2023 was held in Abu Dhabi.