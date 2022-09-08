‘Vicky never on my radar...Says wife Katrina Kaif on Koffee With Karan Season 7

Actress Katrina Kaif spoke candidly about her husband Vicky Kaushal on the 10th episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7, which also figured Ishaan Khatter and Siddharth Chaturvedi.
Katrina shockingly said how the beloved star was never on her ‘radar’. “I didn’t even know much about him. He was just a name I had heard, but had never associated with. But then, when I met him, I was won over,” she shared. Calling her relationship ‘unexpected and out of the blue’, Katrina further shared: “It was my destiny and it was really meant to be. There were so many coincidences that at one point all of it just felt so unreal.” Koffee With Karan’ Season 7 airs on Disney+ Hotstar. — IANS
