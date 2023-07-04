Vidhi Kasliwal's Medium Spicy is now on Prime Video

Vidhi Kasliwal’s Medium Spicy, a Marathi film, is now on Prime Video. Released last year, the story delves into the complexities of relationships, with the lead roles portrayed by Lalit Prabhakar, Sai Tamhankar, and Parna Pethe.

Medium Spicy has had an award-winning festival run. The film was part of six film festivals and was in competition for the 19th Indian Film Festival in Stuttgart in 2022.

Medium Spicy was also nominated for the German Star of India Award, the 20th Dhaka International Film Festival in 2022, the US Premier 7th Dallas/Ft. Worth South Asian Film Festival, the Bollywood Festival Norway in 2021, the 20th Pune International Film Festival (PIFF), and multiple filmfare awards.

Directed by Mohit Takalkar, written by Irawati Karnik, and executive produced by KR Mahadevan, Medium Spicy navigates the middle path of finding balance in life, presenting an exploration of personal desires and aspirations.