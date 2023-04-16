Vidyut Jammwal plays a spy in IB 71

Vidyut Jammwal is set to dominate the screen in the Sankalp Reddy’s upcoming directorial, IB 71. With this film Vidyut turns producer for the first time. The makers of the espionage thriller announced the release date with a cryptic message, “A secret that will shock the nation!”

Talking about the film, Jammwal says, “IB71 talks about how the Indian Intelligence Bureau conducted a secret mission and outwitted the enemy.”