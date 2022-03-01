Vidyut Jammwal turns host

Vidyut Jammwal is all set to make a debut in the OTT world as the host of India’s Ultimate Warrior, which will premiere on Discovery+ from March 4. Vidyut, along with four mentors, who are experts in a range of combat forms, are all geared up to find the ultimate warrior, who has the right blend of physical and mental attributes like focus, control, determination, balance, discipline, amongst others. Best known for his roles in the Commando film franchise and the movie Khuda Haafiz, Vidyut is trained in the oldest martial art form Kalaripayattu and is the only Indian to be recognised as one of the top martial artists in the world.

As he dons the hat of a host with India’s Ultimate Warrior, Vidyut will be seen commanding the ‘fight camp’ and helping the contenders battle it out through the course of their journey on the show. Jammwal commented, “It was high time reality shows became real, the job bestowed upon me was to find the ultimate warrior. Someone who experiences everything with the mind, body and spirit at any given moment, and this was the crux of the show, where we put the fighters into the toughest situations to bring out their best.” — TMS