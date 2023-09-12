Vidyut Jammwal's balancing act

IANS

One of the fittest actors in the Bollywood industry, Vidyut Jammwal, on Monday gave fitness goals to his fans, and shared his mantra to remain balanced in life. Taking to Instagram, Vidyut shared a video wherein he can be seen standing on one foot over a broken tree trunk.

Vidyut is wearing boxers and shoes, and is performing the balancing exercise in the middle of a forest. He is flaunting his toned physique too.

He captioned the reel as: “Kalaripayattu says life is ironic. To know balance, one needs to study unbalance #itrainlikevidyutjammwal”. Vidyut gave the background music of the track Affirmations by Jools TV to his fitness video.

On the work front, Vidyut, who made his debut as a producer with IB 71, is currently busy shooting for Crakk - Jeetega toh Jiyega, which also stars Arjun Rampal.

