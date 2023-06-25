Viewers get the power to scout talent for Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023

Zee TV’s singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, is back with a new season. This time around, the show invites audiences to be a part of the contestants selection process.

Zee TV’s Business Head Aparna Bhosle says, “Over the years, our viewers have played an active role in shaping the journeys of their favourite contestants on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa through public voting. However, this season, we give the audience the opportunity to be involved right from the selection process. So, if you come across a talented singer, you can record a short video (with their consent) and send their entry for the upcoming season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. And if the contestant is shortlisted for the audition round, then the viewer who scouted them will also get a chance to join them on the show.”