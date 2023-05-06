Vijay 69, starring Anupam Kher, to release on OTT

Under the banner of YRF Entertainment, the company now announces Vijay 69, a quirky film for OTT starring Anupam Kher.

Vijay 69 will narrate the life of a sexagenarian man, played by Anupam, who decides to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69. The film will be directed by Akshay Roy, who has previously directed Meri Pyaari Bindu with YRF.

YRF’s OTT slate also comprises the upcoming The Railway Men, based on the deadly 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy. This series features R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyendu and Babil Khan.