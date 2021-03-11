Vijay Deverakonda confirms Liger sequel

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are currently busy promoting their upcoming film Liger. Vijay will be making his Bollywood debut with this movie. The actor plays the role of a boxer whereas Ananya plays his love interest. Going by the film’s trailer and songs, Vijay and Ananya’s chemistry is winning hearts. Liger is slated to release on August 25 and ahead of the film’s release, Vijay has shared some exciting news for his fans!
The actor has revealed that Liger sequel is on the cards. During a recent media interaction, Vijay said, “We are thinking of a sequel for Liger but it will take some time.”
Meanwhile, the film’s director Puri Jagannadh recently revealed that Ananya was not the first choice for Liger. He said, “I am a big fan of Sridevi ji. And I wanted to cast Janhvi (Kapoor) for the role. But then the dates weren’t available.” Not just that, he also went on to reveal that for Vijay’s next film Jana Gana Mana, his first choice was again Janhvi. But the dates clashed again.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
CBI issues Look Out Circular against 8 accused named in Delhi excise policy FIR; Sisodia not on list
No LoCs opened against four public servants named in the FIR...
India in advanced stage of talks with US for procuring MQ-9B Predator drones
MQ-9B drone is a variant of MQ-9 ‘Reaper’ which was used to ...
25% extra seats, no entrance test for foreign students: UGC's plan to increase international outreach
Supernumerary seats will be created over and above the total...
Security up at bus stands in Punjab and Chandigarh in wake of terror threat
Specialised teams carry out search operation at Sector 43 an...
'Self-respect non-negotiable': Anand Sharma quits as Himachal Congress Steering Committee Chairman
Sends resignation to party president Sonia Gandhi, days afte...