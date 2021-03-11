Vijay Deverakonda confirms Liger sequel

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are currently busy promoting their upcoming film Liger. Vijay will be making his Bollywood debut with this movie. The actor plays the role of a boxer whereas Ananya plays his love interest. Going by the film’s trailer and songs, Vijay and Ananya’s chemistry is winning hearts. Liger is slated to release on August 25 and ahead of the film’s release, Vijay has shared some exciting news for his fans!

The actor has revealed that Liger sequel is on the cards. During a recent media interaction, Vijay said, “We are thinking of a sequel for Liger but it will take some time.”

Meanwhile, the film’s director Puri Jagannadh recently revealed that Ananya was not the first choice for Liger. He said, “I am a big fan of Sridevi ji. And I wanted to cast Janhvi (Kapoor) for the role. But then the dates weren’t available.” Not just that, he also went on to reveal that for Vijay’s next film Jana Gana Mana, his first choice was again Janhvi. But the dates clashed again.