Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia welcomed New Year together with a party in Goa, but the two have neither confirmed nor denied dating rumours circulating since then. While one section of followers has almost believed that the two are dating after Varma posted a story on Valentine’s Day, there’s also a theory that the two are promoting their upcoming anthology Lust Stories sequel.

However, netizens were quick to put two and two together. As Varma’s story had two pair of feet facing each other with a red heart in the centre, fans were quick to spot the jacket and connect it to actress Tamannaah. One user proposed a different story and said, “I think they’re just announcing the new Lust Stories movie, which they both star in.” Apparently, Tamannaah and Vijay met on the sets of director Sujoy Ghosh to shoot for a story, which is part of an upcoming anthology film Lust Stories 2. It was earlier supposed to release on Valentine’s Day, but got postponed. — TMS