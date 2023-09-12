Vijay Varma goes back to college!

Vijay Varma went back to college but this time as a judge for a college festival. Netflix film Jaane Jaan actor went to promote the film and played judge for a drama competition at one of Mumbai’s most prestigious colleges, Sophias that was hosting its annual fest, Kaleidoscope.

Vijay added, “It took me back to my college days. The seed of a dream started there. The passion and the prep started from that stage and today I saw so many young kids with that dream as well.”

