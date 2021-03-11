Vijay Varma loves Darjeeling

Vijay Varma is currently shooting in Darjeeling for his upcoming project with Sujoy Ghosh, starring Kareena Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat.

While speaking about his wonderful shooting experience in the hill station Vijay said, “Darjeeling is such a beautiful place, with an old-world charm. It’s a peaceful getaway. Kareena, Jaideep and I are having a blast shooting here, and honestly we are just lucky to be escaping the heat wave and enjoying the pleasant weather of this city and of course, their momos.”

He adds, “The fog really makes it tough to shoot or commute on some days but all in all it’s providing the perfect mood and set-up for this thriller. It’s definitely an experience of a lifetime.”

Besides the Sujoy Ghosh project, Vijay Varma’s interesting lineup also includes Darlings opposite Alia Bhatt, the web series, Dahaad alongside Sonakshi Sinha, and an untitled project by Sumit Saxena.