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Home / Lifestyle / Vijay Varma says skincare has nothing to do with gender, breaks down his four-step routine

Vijay Varma says skincare has nothing to do with gender, breaks down his four-step routine

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Ananya Verma
Updated At : 02:33 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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Vijay Varma
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Skincare conversations in Bollywood usually orbit around actresses. Vijay Varma used his Screen Stealer Award win at the Femina Beauty Awards 2026 to redirect that conversation toward men, telling Telly Talk India that he keeps his own regimen deliberately small.

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The routine runs on four steps by day: an essence, a moisturiser, sunscreen and vitamin C. At night, he swaps the vitamin C serum for another product recommended by a friend, admitting that he uses it faithfully even though he is not entirely sure what it actually does for his skin. Pressed on whether skincare still reads as a feminine pursuit, the actor rejected the framing outright, describing beauty instead as accepting who you are as an individual.

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Other actors have already staked claims in the men's beauty space through brand deals. Varun Dhawan fronts Pond's Men, Bobby Deol is the face of Beardo, and Garnier Men has run campaigns with John Abraham, Tiger Shroff and, more recently, Vedang Raina. Ahaan Panday went a step further this year, becoming Tira's first male brand ambassador and, with it, the first man to headline a major Indian beauty retail platform.

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Varma's own openness goes beyond routine and marketing, though. He has spoken with similar ease about vitiligo, the pigment-loss condition he lives with. In an earlier interview with ETimes, he downplayed its weight on his life, framing it as a cosmetic detail rather than something worth dwelling on. He was more candid about an earlier phase of his career, when the condition worried him as an actor still trying to get work; that anxiety, he said, receded once steady roles arrived. He does not cover the patches for public appearances, reserving concealment for characters that call for it on screen.

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