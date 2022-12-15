Vijayendra Kumeria dedicates new role to his father-in-law

The teaser of Star Plus’ new offering Teri Meri Doriyaann was released recently. It stars Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar in the lead roles. There are six characters around whom the story revolves. Besides Vijayendra and Himanshi, there are two other pairs. It involves two families with surnames Monga and Brar. Set in Punjab, it’s more of a romantic show with three Brar brothers and three Monga sisters.
Vijayendra Kumeria, who plays Angad Singh Brar, shared, “I take up roles which are new for me and different from the ones I have played before. Not only the character, but the look of the character is something that I have never donned. The moment I got to know that it was a Sikh guy who is a sharp businessman and loves his family, I got excited and gave a nod for it. There’s another reason to take it up. I want to dedicate this to my late father-in-law, who was a Sardar and like a friend to me.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border
Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...
Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind arrested in Rohtak
Was booked for rioting, attack on govt officials and crimina...
After expiry of time duration, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann makes Hoshiarpur toll plaza toll free
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann slams previous govts for letting peo...