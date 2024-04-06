Vijayendra Kumeria talks about his character in Teri Meri Doriyaann

The makers of the Star Plus’ show Teri Meri Doriyaann recently dropped an intriguing promo of the story after it takes a leap. The audience will get to witness a different side of Angad in the show now.

Vijayendra Kumeria, who essays the role of Angad, says, “Angad has become a little bitter; he hides his real emotions from everyone and does not want to show his vulnerable side to anyone. He shows that it doesn’t matter to him, but he still remembers Sahiba. Angad is broken from within, as he cannot recover from the loss of his father and his unborn child. There is a lot of hurt and anger within him that has made him restless.”