Vijayendra Kumeria talks about the new show, Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye

Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye promos have generated a good response. What kind of comments are you getting?

People are eager to know what my character is all about. There is an intrigue factor. It’s good that people are curious and want to watch the show.

Can you share your character’s details?

My character name is Armaan Oberoi, who is a famous and successful TV producer. He can charm you with his manipulative talk. Apart from this, he wants his personal life to be different and his wife to be a committed homemaker.

How much do you relate to your character?

I do not relate to him. He is completely the opposite of what I am. That’s the fun part. Playing this tricky role is a challenge and I love challenging roles.

The audience will get to see you in an all-new avatar. How does it feel?

I always believe that I want to present myself differently with every show that I do. So, I am happy and excited that I am getting yet another chance to do that.

You are playing a grey character and might face trolling. How will you handle it?

Not really. My character will be loved by the audience. I am sure about it.

Is it challenging to play Armaan Oberoi?

Oh yes, it’s different. There is a very thin line that I walk every day while playing this character. You got to be very sensitive to portray something like this.

Did you do any special preparation for this role?

I have worked on my body language, my way of walking, standing and looking at people. In fact, everything that makes me look the part.

You’ve worked with Vidhi Pandya in Udaan. How is the reunion?

It’s great as we know each other and there is no need to waste time on breaking the ice. We understand each other’s way of working and improvisation and that really helps us as actors. I hope people will like to see us together.