'VikramVedha' is set for its world television premiere on July 9 at 8:00 pm on Colors Cineplex

The film Vikram Vedha is set for its world television premiere on Sunday, July 9, at 8:00 pm on Colors Cineplex.

Produced by Jio Studios, Friday Filmworks, Reliance Entertainment, T-Series Films, and YNOT Studios, the action thriller is spearheaded by Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, and Radhika Apte, among others. Directed by Pushkar-Gayathri, the film captures a face-off between an honest police officer and a dreaded gangster, who surrenders voluntarily but has a riveting story to tell the former.

Saif Ali Khan says, “The movie demonstrates how challenging it can be to alter one’s point of view of good and evil.”