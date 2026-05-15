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Home / Lifestyle / Vin Diesel gets emotional remembering Paul Walker during special screening of Fast & Furious at Cannes

Vin Diesel gets emotional remembering Paul Walker during special screening of Fast & Furious at Cannes

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ANI
Updated At : 05:40 AM May 15, 2026 IST
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Jordana Brewster, Michelle Rodriguez and Vin Diesel pose on the red carpet for the screening of the film "The Fast and the Furious" presented as part of Special Screenings to celebrate the 25th anniversary of "The Fast and the Furious" franchise at the 79th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 14, 2026. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY REFILE - CORRECTING DATE FROM "MAY 13" TO "MAY 14".
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Vin Diesel got emotional while remembering late actor Paul Walker during the special screening of Fast & Furious at the Cannes Film Festival, which marked the film’s 25th anniversary.

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The event also saw Diesel sharing a warm hug with Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow Walker.

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The late-night screening at the Palais drew huge crowds, with fans gathering outside the Grand Lumiere theatre. Reportedly, unlike the usual Cannes red carpet events, guests were asked to follow a “casual chic” dress code. Vin Diesel arrived wearing a special jacket with the words ‘Fast Forever’written in rhinestones. The next film in the franchise, Fast Forever, is scheduled to release on March 17, 2028.

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Actors Jordana Brewster and Michelle Rodriguez, producer Neal H. Moritz, Universal chairman Donna Langley and Meadow Walker were also present at the event.

Diesel spoke about his long connection with Cannes and shared memories from the early days of his career. He also spoke emotionally about Paul Walker, who died in 2013. “I just want you all to know, the only reason why we’re making the finale of Fast for 2028 is because of each and every one of you that has given us your hearts and your loyalty. You make us want to make you all proud.”

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Oh Alia!

Alia Bhatt poses on the Cannes red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film

Alia Bhatt poses on the Cannes red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film "La vie d'une femme" (A Woman's Life)

Once again Alia Bhatt stole the spotlight with her enchanting appearance at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival, turning heads and drawing admiration as she graced the prestigious red carpet event on Wednesday evening. Alia wore a gorgeous powder blue gown that highlighted her graceful presence and sophisticated fashion sensibility. The flowing ensemble added a fairytale-like aura to her overall look, perfectly aligning with the glamorous tone of the Cannes Film Festival. To complement her ensemble, Alia accessorised her look with a delicate lacey choker featuring a pendant.

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