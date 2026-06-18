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Home / Lifestyle / Vinay Pathak: It’s never about me, it’s always about the story and the character

Vinay Pathak: It’s never about me, it’s always about the story and the character

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Dharam Pal
Updated At : 05:00 AM Jun 18, 2026 IST
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Vinay Pathak has long been one of Hindi cinema's most dependable actors, equally at ease in warm-hearted comedies and tightly wound dramas. Pathak was last seen in Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa, playing the role of an alpha-male character.

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Audiences often associate you with warmth and humour. Do you enjoy subverting those expectations with darker, more unpredictable roles like this one?

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Honestly, more than the roles, I enjoy different stories. It is truly gratifying when you get to tell different kind of stories, from different walks of life, of different genres and different milieu … I love such explorations.

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Looking back at your career—from Khosla Ka Ghosla and Bheja Fry to projects like Aliya Basu Gayab Hai—do you find yourself actively seeking stories that challenge how audiences perceive you as an actor?

As I’ve said before, and I’ll say it again without sounding too presumptuous, I try not to focus too much on myself. The self can often be driven by ego and, if you ask me, is usually quite boring. That’s why I find different stories and characters far more fascinating. For me, it has never been about myself as an actor; it has always been about the story and the character I have the privilege to portray.

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As an actor, is it more exciting to play a character whose intentions are unclear, even to the audience?

Always. Because you are constantly searching for the truth within. Even in the most challenging and unwitting conflicts, you look for the truth and honestly. It’s bumpy, but definitely an exciting ride…

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