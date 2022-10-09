Vineet Kumar Singh kick-starts his next film with Kabir Khan

Vineet Kumar Singh has been in the news for a while now. After winning hearts with his performance in web series Rangbaaz and recently released film Siya, the actor is now all set to start his next project with a bang under the banner of Kabir Khan Entertainment.

Sharing his excitement on this first collaboration with Kabir Khan, Vineet tweeted, “Excited to work with Kabir Khan Entertainment on this new project.”

The actor further wrote, “As I step into the skin of a new character, to be honest, this character is very new for me, I can’t write much but I will say that I am enjoying it. Give me your love and blessings so that I can fulfill this new responsibility honestly.” As per sources close to the project, the shooting is taking place in Jaipur and has a schedule of two months.