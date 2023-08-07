Vipin Sharma’s next film, Dear Jassi, is set to be screened at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Actor Vipin Sharma has been part of films like Taare Zameen Par, Paan Singh Tomar, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, and Tiku Weds Sheru. His next film, Dear Jassi, directed by Tarsem Singh, is set to be screened at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Vipin says, “I try to learn something new each time I shoot. But then I never realised working with Tarsem Singh on Dear Jassi would be a game-changer. His approach is unique. He, like a magician, creates moments, and by the end of a scene, you are mesmerised. And these are not just superlatives about his style; you will really see some very raw emotions.”

