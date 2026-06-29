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Home / Lifestyle / Vir Das calls ‘Revolver Rani’ injury claims false, backs Kangana Ranaut

Vir Das calls ‘Revolver Rani’ injury claims false, backs Kangana Ranaut

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ANI
Updated At : 06:15 PM Jun 29, 2026 IST
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Vir Das has reacted to allegations claiming he was accidentally injured by Kangana Ranaut during a kissing scene in their 2014 black comedy Revolver Rani. Putting an end to the rumours, the actor-comedian called the story "pure fiction" and defended Kangana, saying there were no problems between them during the shoot.

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The actor shared a post on X, calling Kangana "a complete professional" and said the claims being circulated were unfair.

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"Right. Just so we are clear. This story is pure fiction. Kangana was a complete professional and I still maintain, a truly gifted artist. This is unfair slander to her. She went on to call me a terrorist a few years later for my comedy but on set... no problems at all," he wrote on X.

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Soon after Vir's post, Kangana Ranaut also reacted to the viral claim on X. Responding to Vir's support, she questioned the person behind the story and dismissed the allegations.

Released in 2014, Revolver Rani featured Kangana Ranaut in the lead role as Alka Singh, aka Revolver Rani, while Vir Das played Bollywood actor Rohan Mehra.

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On the work front, Vir Das was last seen in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, which also marked his directorial debut. — ANI

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