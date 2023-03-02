Virat Kohli calls Anushka ‘inspiration’

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most adored celebrity couples. Recently, Virat shared that Anushka is an inspiration for him. During a recent podcast, Virat said that in the past two years, as a mother, Anushka has made sacrifices that have been ‘massive’. He realized that whatever problems he had were nothing in comparison. He added that so long as your family loves you for who you are, you don’t expect much as that is the basic requirement. —TMS