Vishal Dadlani is back as a judge on Indian Idol Season 14, talks about his journey

Tell us about your association with Indian Idol.

This will be my fifth season judging Indian Idol in a row, which is remarkable. I’m still excited by the prospect of judging aspirants who come to this show. Indian Idol really is a platform for the best of the best. We have talent at a level which always surprises me, excites me, and makes me feel that the future of music in India is in really good hands.

What kind of talent can the audience expect this year? Anything that is different this season?

There’s a lot that’s different. I think the inclusion of Shreya Ghoshal and Kumar Sanu da as judges is something that has really inspired a lot of people to show up and be part of this season.

How is your bonding with Shreya Ghoshal and Kumar Sanu both on and off screen?

Sanu da and I know each other very well. He’s come so many times to Indian Idol as a guest judge. For 40 years, he has been the resounding voice of Indian film music and it’s always a pleasure to meet him and talk to him about that. As far as Shreya is concerned, I love Shreya with all my heart. She is not just one of the world’s finest vocalists, but also one of the most beautiful human beings that I know. As a composer, I have limitless admiration for her. She can take any song to an unimaginable level.

What points do you keep in mind before judging a contestant?

The first and most important thing is, I need to feel the performance. It needs to hit me in the best way possible. All the technicalities are there — pitch, time, tone, all of that is important. But the most important thing in any performance is whether you can communicate the emotion of the song to the listener. So, when I listen to a song as a judge, first I become a listener. I shed all the elements of being a composer and I’m just a simple listener who loves music. And if you can connect with that aspect of me, then everything else is a discussion. But the first thing I need is for you to be able to deliver the song to me.

How do you see your musical journey?

I’ve had nothing but fun. All of us have worked in a spirit of collaboration and I would like to believe that we have reached out and touched some people who listen to our songs; that means the world to me.

What is your take on Indian Idol?

Indian Idol has offered a platform for vocalists to showcase their abilities and establish their distinct identity in the realm of singing. In today’s era, budding talents have the chance to display their potential and take a significant stride towards their careers.

Any special tips you would like to share with singers?

Selection is only based on singing ability and the judging is only based on the singing, and is 100 per cent honest and audited at every stage.