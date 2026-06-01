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Home / Lifestyle / Vishal Jethwa bulks up for Shakti Shalini

Vishal Jethwa bulks up for Shakti Shalini

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:02 PM Jun 01, 2026 IST
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Vishal Jethwa is currently focusing on a major physical transformation for an upcoming project. The actor has been following a strict fitness routine that includes regular workouts, a controlled diet, and a disciplined lifestyle as part of his preparation.

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As per reports, the prep is for Shakti Shalini where the actor requires to be bulked up for his part.

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Vishal said, “Achieving peak fitness is never easy. People often notice the physical change, but a lot of emotional and mental discipline goes into it. I believe in ‘no pain, no gain’ because transformation only happens when you are willing to push yourself every day, even on difficult days.”

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He added, “For me, fitness is not just about appearance. It is also about building mental strength and consistency. When you are preparing for something specific, every part of your routine matters your workouts, diet, rest, and mindset. I have been training regularly and staying focused on the process. It has been a learning experience, and I’m looking forward to sharing more about this project soon.”

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