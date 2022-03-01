Vishal Karwal dons Lord Vishnu’s avatar in Swarna Swar Bharat

Actor Vishal Karwal will be seen in the divine avatar of Lord Vishnu in the upcoming episode of the show Swarna Swar Bharat. As a part of this special episode, makers will use storytelling and devotional music to celebrate Indian culture and traditions.
Says Vishal, “I have portrayed Lord Vishnu several times and now I play the mythological avatar in Swarna Swar Bharat. Such roles surely spark my interest in acting. In my experience, a lot of actors don’t want to play mythological characters because playing the role of a deity is far more challenging than portraying a regular character.”
He adds, “Playing regular characters allows me a little freedom, but such roles are associated with a predetermined belief, responsibility and the folklore around a great character. When I was offered this opportunity to be a part of a show centered around the devotional genre, I immediately jumped at the chance. My role is to share knowledge and anecdotes from ancient Indian scriptures to make Swarna Swar Bharat an exceptional audio-visual experience that celebrates our rich Indian culture.”
