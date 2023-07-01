Vishal Kotian all set for cameo as Bajarangi in Maitree

Vishal Kotian, who is best known for his role in Akbar Ka Bal... Birbal and his participation in Bigg Boss 15 will be seen doing a cameo as Bajarnagi, an auto-rickshaw driver and a Hanuman bhakt in the drama series, Maitree.
Maitree follows the journey of Maitree (Shrenu Parikh) and Nandini (Bhaweeka Chaudhary) who went from being soul sisters to bitter enemies. The show recently took a short six-month leap, where the audience saw Maitree’s first husband Saaransh (played by Kunal Karan Kapoor) coming back from the grave to wreak havoc in her life.
Talking about his cameo, Vishal says, “I am excited for this cameo. In fact, I could only take it up because it’s a cameo. I have been offered a lot of television projects, but I can’t do a daily soap as I am busy with my film and OTT projects. I always like to play varied characters, because I believe it is very important for an actor to challenge oneself.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 bus passengers charred to death as vehicle catches fire on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra
The private travels bus was on way from Nagpur to Pune when ...
Could come out of burning vehicle alive by breaking its window: Survivor of Maharashtra bus tragedy
The accident takes place on the Samruddhi Expressway near Si...
Amarnath Yatra: Second batch of over 4,400 pilgrims leaves Jammu camp for Kashmir
The pilgrims leave the base camp in the morning in a cavalca...
7 killed, 20 injured in road accident in Pakistan’s Sindh province
The injured have been rushed to hospitals in Nawabshah and N...
Neeraj wins second straight Diamond League title in Lausanne
Chopra had won the Lausanne leg in August last year also for...