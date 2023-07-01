Vishal Kotian all set for cameo as Bajarangi in Maitree

— IANS

Vishal Kotian, who is best known for his role in Akbar Ka Bal... Birbal and his participation in Bigg Boss 15 will be seen doing a cameo as Bajarnagi, an auto-rickshaw driver and a Hanuman bhakt in the drama series, Maitree.

Maitree follows the journey of Maitree (Shrenu Parikh) and Nandini (Bhaweeka Chaudhary) who went from being soul sisters to bitter enemies. The show recently took a short six-month leap, where the audience saw Maitree’s first husband Saaransh (played by Kunal Karan Kapoor) coming back from the grave to wreak havoc in her life.

Talking about his cameo, Vishal says, “I am excited for this cameo. In fact, I could only take it up because it’s a cameo. I have been offered a lot of television projects, but I can’t do a daily soap as I am busy with my film and OTT projects. I always like to play varied characters, because I believe it is very important for an actor to challenge oneself.”