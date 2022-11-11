Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is making India's first film on bio-war, The Vaccine War

Director Vivek Agnihotri whose The Kashmir Files emerged as a surprise hit this year, is making yet another film. This time, the subject of the film is indigenous Covid vaccine and the challenges that it faced. Talking about how the film was conceived, he said, “When The Kashmir Files was postponed during Covid lockdown, I started researching on it. Then we started researching with the scientists of ICMR & NIV who made our own vaccine possible. Their story of sacrifice was overwhelming.” —IANS