Vivek wraps up Kaduva

Actor Vivek Oberoi has wrapped up shooting for upcoming multilingual film Kaduva, which stars Prithviraj Sukumaran. Directed by Shaji Kailas, Kaduva marks the second collaboration of actors Prithviraj and Vivek, after Lucifer.

Having prepped extensively for the part, Vivek plays a parallel lead in the project. The story reflects a deep conflict between two strong-headed men, Oberoi had said earlier. Intoxicated by power, his character is an otherwise conscientious character.

After the success of Lucifer, Vivek has signed a lot of big projects. It was recently reported that Oberoi has been working towards physically transforming for his next.

Through most part of his shoot in Kerala, the actor had his trainer with him on set. It was rumoured that the actor will soon kick off an interesting project that will see him in a whole new light. He is all set to begin the workshops and readings for the project next week, inform sources. —IANS