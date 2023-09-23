Voice it out: Abhishek Banerjee says it is important to be vocal about suppressed emotions

IANS

Actor Abhishek Banerjee, who is known for his work in Stree, Bhediya, Paatal Lok and others, has shared that his portrayal of Bhuvan in the streaming show Aakhri Sach has taught him that there are a lot of suppressed emotions in a person, which they need to be vocal about. The final episode of the show was dropped recently and for Abhishek, playing Bhuvan, it was understandably difficult, as his character goes on to kill the entire family. Abhishek said: “Playing Bhuvan was very difficult because he is somebody who is responsible for killing his entire family. Recently, I read an article about somebody taking his entire family to a bridge for a selfie and pushing all the members into water.”

He added: “We need to understand that people like this live among us and when it is someone from our family, how do you deal with it? It’s very important for us to be aware that anybody can turn against you. There are a lot of repressed emotions in human beings and that is why we need to be a little more vocal, conversational and communicative towards each one of your families and loved ones.”