Amitabh Bachchan turns narrator for Prabhas-starrer Radhe Shyam

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is joining the team of Radhe Shyam as he turns narrator for the upcoming pan-India film starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. Amitabh with his iconic baritone brings weight and dimension to the film. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar the multi-lingual love story is set in Europe in the 1970s with Prabhas essaying the role of a palmist. The film is shot extensively in Italy, Georgia and Hyderabad. Talking about this development, says director Radha Krishna Kumar, “The film is set in the 1970s and is mounted on a massive scale, we needed a voice that can command the nation and who better than Amitabh Bachchan, a voice that everyone recognizes, respects and more importantly loves. We are so happy to have him as Radhe Shyam’s narrator.” Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present Radhe Shyam a UV Creations production. It is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. —IANS
