Wagle Ki Duniya completes 500 episodes

It’s an exciting day for Sony SAB and Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey team, as the show touched the milestone of 500 episodes! The cast of the show includes notable actors Rajesh Wagle (Sumeet Raghavan), his wife Vandana (Pariva Pranati), and their kids Sakhi (Chinamayee Salvi) and Atharva (Sheehan Kapahi), as well as the senior Wagles, Srinivas Wagle (Aanjjan Srivastav) and Radhika Wagle (Bharti Achrekar).
Sumeet shares, “We are all humbled by the love and support of viewers, as we continue to strive hard every day to live up to their expectations. These 500 episodes are a proof of the team’s effort and the audiences’ constant support. I really hope that we keep doing this show.”
Pariva adds, “The issues depicted in the show reflect everyday situations.”
