Waheeda Rehman donates personal film memorabilia to Film Heritage Foundation

Legendary Bollywood actress and Padma Shri awardee Waheeda Rehman has donated her personal film memorabilia to Film Heritage Foundation (FHF) for preservation.
The actress was honoured with India’s highest film honour, the Dadasaheb Phalke award, last year, and has worked with some of the most renonwned filmmakers of the country like Guru Dutt, Satyajit Ray, Basu Bhattacharya and Yash Chopra, during her career. The roles essayed by her in films have gone on to become classics in the history of Indian cinema. In a career spanning over five decades, she has worked in more than 90 feature films. Her accolades include a National Film Award and the Padma Bhushan in 2011.
The memorabilia includes the saree she wore to the premiere of C.I.D. in 1956, her photo albums and photographs and lobby cards from Kaagaz Ke Phool, Chaudvin Ka Chand, Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam and Baat Ek Raat Ki.
