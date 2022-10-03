Wake Up Sid turns 13

ANI

Ranbir Kapoor and Konkona Sen Sharma’s comedy-drama film Wake Up Sid turned 13 on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, Dharma productions shared a post, which they captioned, “Who cares kal kya hoga... as long as we can have some fun” Today - as we celebrate #13YearsOfWakeUpSid!Come, take a walk down memory lane with Sid & Aisha!” Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also starred Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Rahul Khanna and Kashmeera Shah in pivotal roles. Produced by Karan Johar, the film marked Ayan’s directorial debut and was declared a box office hit. Post the success of Wake Up Sid, Ayan and Ranbir collaborated for films like Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani and the recently released sci-fi action film Brahmastra: Part -1 Shiva.

For Wake Up Sid Ayan received the Best Debut Director award.

