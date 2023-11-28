Walking the extra mile

Sandeep Anand, who is seen in May I Come in Madam Season 2, says he tries to do some form of workout and follows a good diet. These days he is occupied with the shoot, but still tries to complete his steps.

“I do have a workout plan but for every project it’s different. Like this time, I am following a healthy diet with 20-40 minute workout every day. I change my sleep cycle depending on the project and I follow the routine of eating on time.

Whenever I get free time, I try to walk. I use an application which converts my steps into money and that money goes for cancer patients and many more NGOs,” he says.

Ask him how important is mental fitness, and he says, “It was always important but thanks to new technology, more people are getting aware of mental health’s terms and conditions nowadays. To get along with this world one has to focus on mental health. I also take the path of yoga and meditation for that.”