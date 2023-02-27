The former president of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, Walter Mirisch, passes away at 101

ANI

The former president of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, Walter Mirisch, passed away on Friday. He was 101. Mirisch died due to natural causes in Los Angeles, California.

Mirisch served four terms as president of the Academy, from 1973 to 1977, as well as 15 years as an Academy governor. Apart from this, he was also a known film producer behind timeless classics such as The Apartment, West Side Story, In The Heat Of The Night and many more.

Walter Mirisch was born on November 8, 1921 in New York. He married Patricia in 1945. They remained a happy couple until her death in 2005.