Wamiqa Gabbi praises Zeenat Aman as an actress who always stood out from the rest

In a recent interview with Zeenat Aman, Zakir Khan asked the actress if she wanted to play a character from the hit series Jubilee, which one would it be? She replied, “Niloufar. Damdar hai.”

Wamiqa Gabbi, who plays the role, said it was a huge compliment. She shared, “I remember watching her films. She is one of the most confident, progressive and unapologetically sexy actresses. Zeenat Aman always stood out from the rest. She embodies the term confident. It was just so beautiful to be validated by an absolute diva, who resonated with my portrayal of Niloufar. It’s overwhelming for me to just know that she’s watched the series, she loved it, and, if given a chance, she would like to play Niloufer. I am honoured.”

Jubilee is a period drama that revolves around the golden era of the Hindi film industry during the 1940s and 1950s. The series stars Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aparshakti Khurana, Aditi Rao Hydari and Ram Kapoor.