Wamiqa Gabbi to star in Modern Love: Chennai

Following the success of the series Jubilee, Wamiqa Gabbi will soon be seen as a part of one of the stories in Modern Love: Chennai, an adaptation of the popular New York-based anthology Modern Love. In 2022, the actress was already part of the Modern Love Mumbai installment, and her story, titled Mumbai Dragon, was directed by Vishal Bhardwaj.

She said, “I truly feel blessed that early in my career I was able to work with such exciting directors. When Kumararaja sir called me, I just knew I wanted to be a part of his world and his expression of love. This franchise has made waves across the globe with an incredible cast including Anna Hathaway, Dev Patel, and Julia Garner, and to be a part of it for the Mumbai and Chennai editions is really exciting. The show has, more importantly, given me a chance to work with two incredible directors—Vishal Bhardwaj in the Hindi edition and now the legendary Thiagarajan Kumararaja in the Tamil one.”

Wamiqa is part of the segment that is directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, director of the popular movie Super Deluxe, among many others.